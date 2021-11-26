NCIS season 19: Brian Dietzen to co-write episode!

There is some great news coming out from the world of NCIS season 19 today, and it has every bit to do with Brian Dietzen.

In a post on Instagram (see below), the actor behind Jimmy Palmer has confirmed that he and Scott Williams have teamed up to write an upcoming episode, which will start production after the Thanksgiving holiday. It goes without saying that there’s a lot of fun to be had with this, especially since Dietzen knows the show so well. He’s been there every since the first season and this is the first chance that he’s had to co-write an episode.

For a little while now, we’ve honestly wondered when we’d get a chance to see an NCIS actor take on something new behind the scenes. Rocky Carroll is a frequent director but beyond that, there aren’t any other cast members as of right now who are prolific writers or directors on the show. Brian is not the first cast member within this franchise to write/co-write an episode; this is something we’ve seen from Eric Christian Olsen over on NCIS: Los Angeles, and one of his recent episodes turned out to be a personal favorite.

Based on production timelines, our hope is to see Dietzen’s NCIS writing debut at some point early next year — it could be one of the episodes that airs prior to the Olympics and if not then, maybe we’ll see it soon after the fact.

