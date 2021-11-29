All American season 4 episode 6 promo: Back to the cabin

Monday, December 6 is going to bring you All American season 4 episode 6, and it could be a story defined by big choices. Some may be tied to Spencer; meanwhile, others could be independent all their own.

The setting for this episode is going to be rather important in itself: The cabin. The last time we saw a bunch of characters there, we saw it moving into utter pandemonium. This time around, will things be different? We do think that the writers are going to be giving you some different stories this time around, and it starts with Spencer and Olivia trying to have some time to themselves — but that will quickly fail. Before you know it, almost everything could devolve into some sort of unpredictability.

At the core of most of these discussions will be, once more, the future. Spencer seems to be out of his commitment letter, but what will he decide to do from here? We don’t think that this decision is altogether cut-and-dry, and we also don’t think that it can be. He’s got so much to think about in terms of his athletic career and also those in his personal life — and he’s not alone when it comes to having to make some of these hard choices.

We know that you’re going to be waiting a long time to see this episode, but know this: There’s some great stuff coming during the month of December, in general. In addition to seeing this big story at the cabin, you’ll also have a chance to see another all-important high-school milestone in prom. This is one of those traditions that almost always ends with a certain degree of chaos. When did it not go to this place?

