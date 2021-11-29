Succession season 3 episode 8 preview: ‘Chiantishire,’ last before finale

Want to get a good sense of what’s next on Succession season 3 episode 8? Let’s start with where “Chiantishire” actually lands in the season. This is the last installment before the finale!

It may seem odd, but it is 100% accurate: There are only nine episodes as a part of this current season. Is that a bummer? Absolutely, but it’s clearly the story that the producers had to tell this go-around. Whatever happens here is going to dramatically set the stage for the finale — we know that there’s a season 4 after the fact, so you at least don’t have to worry about that.

Now, let’s talk about that title, shall we? “Chiantishire” is a name often given to a certain region of Tuscany, Italy, one reserved for the rich and famous. There are a number of ex-pats from both the United States and the United Kingdom who live there, and it makes sense that this would serve as a retreat-of-sorts for certain members of the Roy family. Much of the cast and crew actually filmed out on location there, which means that this particular episode should feel authentic. It’s another window into the world of the wealthy, and another opportunity for chaos on a grand scale.

As for what’s going to happen over these remaining episodes, we don’t think that anything can be altogether clear on that just yet. Things within the world of Succession can flip and change in the matter of seconds.

