Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? More season 7 hopes

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? If you’re coming into this article wondering about that, we are happy to help you!

So where should we begin? The best thing to do here is to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight and you’ll be stuck waiting for a good while longer to see what’s coming up next.

How long are we talking about? Well, let’s just say that there are probably months between now and when the series returns to ITV in the UK, let alone when it comes back stateside. We do at least know that the cast and crew have been making new episodes for some time; not only that, but Tom Brittney has stepped into the director’s chair for one of them! We imagine that moving forward, much of the style and feel of the show will be the same: Grantchester is an exploration into faith, but also a series that dives deep into fascinating mysteries that test Geordie and Will at their core.

Our hope is certainly that this is not a show that goes off the air anytime soon, largely because there’s so much good stuff that the writers could still deliver our way. We’re anticipating coming up a chance to see more of how the community adapts to the slow changing of events, and also if there are any new arrivals that could startle either the investigators or the church itself.

Hopefully, Grantchester season 7 will debut at some point in the summer/fall of 2022, and we’ll have more news leading up to its return. For now, a certain degree of patience will be required to get us through this hiatus.

