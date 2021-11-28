Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 preview: ‘I Want to Be Him’

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Yellowstone season 4 episode 6? Within this piece, we can fill you in on some of the preliminary details!

The best place to start, though, is with the title: “I Want to Be Him.” What does that mean? The obvious clue is that it’s jealousy in some shape or form. Maybe this is Garrett Randall wishing he was John Dutton — heck, maybe it’s Jamie wishing he was John Dutton. One of the things that we’ve learned about both of these guys so far is that they’ve got a jealous side, and we think that is a pretty big motivator for what the two are doing.

In general, though, jealousy and/or idolatry is somewhat at the center of this show overall. A big chunk of the Yellowstone mythos has long been wanting something that someone else has and/or doing whatever you can in order to get it; we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the writers would continue to lean into this however they can.

The more important thing to note entering this episode is rather simple: We’re at the halfway point of the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry directly into the home stretch of season 4, which could very well continue into season 5. Even though another season has not been 100% ordered yet, we’d consider this to be a formality at this given point in time. With the ratings that this show has plus Paramount’s plan to spin it in a lot of different directions, expect more chaos and carnage in and around the Dutton Ranch for a rather long time moving forward.

