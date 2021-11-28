The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date for Queen Latifah, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to get The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date? What about a good sense of what could be coming next?

There are a few different things that we should get into here, but let’s begin by sharing some of the unfortunate news: All signs point to you waiting a good while to see the series back on the air. Because of various holiday-related programs, we know that CBS is set up with programming from now until Christmas Day and no more episodes of the Queen Latifah series are on the schedule. It’s unlikely that they would air an episode in between Christmas and New Year’s, so the earliest we would expect to see the show back is in early January.

What will the writers bring to the table at that point? More than likely, there are a few different things that they will circle for Robyn McCall. At the forefront of all of them will be how she continues to balance out her job and trying to still have some semblance of a normal life. Is it possible of her to retain any anonymity? Also, what sort of clients will require her services? We’re sure there will be some external pressure for the writers to want to accelerate the stakes to some degree, but we don’t think that creating bigger action sequences is the most feasible way forward. Instead, we imagine that we’ll get a handful of character-focused stories that enable us to better understand this ensemble. While McCall is and should always be the primary focus, we don’t want to pretend as though she’s the only part of the show.

Expect at least two or three new The Equalizer episodes to air in January; then, there could be another hiatus brought on by awards shows, the NFL, and also the Olympics. In general, the schedule is going to be a little bit weird until March.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







