Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 8 (fall finale): Alicia’s story

Next week on Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 8, we’re getting something that we’ve waited a long time to see. Alicia Clark is back to being a main focus on the story moving forward!

Let’s start things off here with where Alicia has been for most of the season: Separated from most of the group and building her own future. What happened in the bunker? That’s one major question to wonder right now, with another being where her story is going to go moving forward and also how many obstacles are right in front of her. We anticipate that this episode will be very-much important to understand where she’s been, and also why the writers have chosen to keep her off-screen for as long as they have. If we had to predict, we’d argue that there is at least some sort of method to their madness; we’ll just have to see what that is and how it shakes up the story moving forward.

Below, you can view the full Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 8 synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming up next:

Alicia enlists Morgan’s help to search for a new home for her people, but Morgan soon learns the search is more complicated than he imagined.

With this episode serving as the fall/midseason finale, it’s fair to imagine that there will be some big events that transpire here — and that whatever takes place will set the stage in grand fashion for the second half of the story. There’s no firm premiere date for that as of yet but if we were to guess, we’d say that Fear the Walking Dead will be back for more in the first half of the new year.

