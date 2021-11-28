Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to see episode 5 on the air sooner rather than later?

We’re sure that there is going to be some inevitable confusion out there regarding what the future could hold for the Kevin Costner drama — or, if the Thanksgiving holiday is delaying things at all. There is currently a massive marathon of new episodes airing on the network, and those will conclude with an installment at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The story is titled “Under a Blanket of Red” and it will carry directly into a new episode of Mayor of Kingstown — at this point, it’s clear that the network is doing their best to promote the Paramount+ streaming service, which is where episodes of that show will arrive down the road.

So what’s coming up on Yellowstone tonight? This is an episode that could give us answers, or at the very least that’s what we’re hoping. Check out the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 synopsis with additional insight all about what’s coming:

John and Kayce are forced to deal with some newcomers in town. Lloyd is in the doghouse with Rip, and finds purpose in teaching Carter. Jamie seeks information about his father.

Before this story concludes, we’re hoping that there will be at least some answers when it comes to what’s happening with Jamie’s father Garrett Randall. He is someone well-versed in criminal activity, and he also has an important connection to Riggins. This is something we’ll see play out presumably through most of the season.

Let’s say that we do end up learning from Jamie that his dad is the responsible party. If that is the case, what will he do with this information? Will he tell Beth, John, or Kayce or figure out some other way in order to deal with the news on his own? This episode will represent the halfway point of the story this season and we’re eager to see where things go from here.

