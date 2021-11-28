Showtrial season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at BBC One?

Following the big season 1 finale today, can you expect a Showtrial season 2 renewal over at BBC One? Or, are we at the end of the road?

Let’s begin here by getting the ambivalent news out of the way: There is no official renewal at the network at the moment. Could that change? There’s absolutely a chance of that, though we should note that nothing is 100% confirmed at this given moment in time. We think a lot of the future here is going to come down to the show’s viewership and also the desires from the producers to come back.

Is it possible that there could be more story? We absolutely think so. Maybe you move away from this current arc and over into some other territory. After all, aren’t there a lot of other directions the writers could go moving forward? We do tend to think so.

Now if the show DOES end up getting renewed, when could it premiere? More than likely, you’ll be stuck waiting for a good while. If a season 2 does end up happening, odds are you’ll be waiting until at least early 2023 to see it. It would take a MAD scramble in order to get the show back on the air earlier than that, and we honestly don’t think a series like Showtrial benefits from that at all. Good things take time and if you’re the writers here, then you really should take your time in order to ensure that it is perfect.

What we do love about Showtrial is that it has potential to really address problems with the legal system in a way we tend to see elsewhere. We appreciate it greatly when there are a lot of topical shows on the air, especially one that tends to challenge issues that aren’t brought to life elsewhere.

