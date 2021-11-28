Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Runaway’

Want to get a sense of what’s coming up on Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5? Next weekend’s episode is titled “Runaway,” and we tend to think that this will be tied to at least one of our major characters.

So who could it be? We suppose that you could make an argument that it’s about Harrison, but that doesn’t feel like it’s the cast from our end. It’s not exactly like he ran away from some great life; life instead ran away from him. His mother died, his stepmother died, and his father was out of the picture for the bulk of his existence. This could be tied to someone else; or, this episode could be about what happens to some runaways. We know that a string of disappearances in Iron Lake is one of the cases that Angela Bishop has been looking into for quite some time.

As for the story that is confirmed for this particular episode, let’s just say that some mysteries could get furthered, and also that the title character may end up killing again. For some more specifics, be sure to check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dexter’s method of protecting his son from drugs unleashes his Dark Passenger in a very impulsive way. Meanwhile Angela and Molly take a trip to New York City that leaves them wondering about a well-respected member of the community.

