Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 2 expectations

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll absolutely hand down an answer to that question — while at the same time setting the stage for where things could go from here.

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and administer some of the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Last week’s installment proved to be the season 1 finale and with that in mind, we’re now in a position where we’re forced to sit around and wait. The show is currently renewed for a season 2, so at least you don’t have to worry about that! The next orders of business are for production to get underway and then for the premium-cable network to figure out some sort of premiere date.

When the dust settles here, we have a hard time thinking that Starz is going to rush anything along with BMF. Just remember for a moment that they have no real reason to do so. The ratings for the show are such where they know that the audience will be there, and this is a crowd that cares about quality first and foremost. If we had to wager, season 2 will be ready either at the end of next or in early 2023.

As for when we’ll start to get more information about next season, we feel like it’s pretty fair to guess that a few months from now, a few more whispers will start getting out about what lies ahead. Because BMF is based on a true story, we don’t think that there’s going to be some radical shift as to what Meech and Terry’s story is about. Yet, we do think there is still room for a surprise or two within the margins, and we’re excited to see what the writers and producers opt to do here.

In the end, let’s just prepare for a long wait — it’s still one that could prove to be for the best.

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF season 2?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

