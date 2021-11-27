Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2: Effie, Diana team up

There is a new episode of Power Book II: Ghost arriving on Starz in just a matter of hours! Want to know more about what lies ahead?

If we’re going to kick this off in proper form, let’s do so by looking at the story through the lens of Effie. She’s going to be a much more important character in season 2 than she was the first go-around, especially in relation to Monet’s daughter Diana.

What does the photo at the bottom of this article show you? From what we’re seeing both in this and the promo for what lies ahead, it looks like Diana is going to go to Effie looking for advice and even training — she wants to be better at the game than she is, and she also is frustrated with the way that Monet is handling things. In the wake of Dru getting shot, it seems like Mary J. Blige’s character is trying to take a step back. Her new dream is to set up her family as Zeke’s business team for when he becomes a big star in the NBA; they don’t necessarily want that and we get it. Everyone wants to fee in control of their own lives. That’s absolutely what Diana is going to want, and personally we think we’ll see a lot of that with her and Effie in some upcoming episodes.

As for Tariq, we mostly wonder how eager he is going to be to get back into his CourseCorrect program after making the mistake he did in the premiere. There’s going to be more attention on Stansfield now than there was before, and he will have to exercise extreme caution.

What do you think is going to happen entering Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2?

