Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 promo: Is Yaz kidnapped?

As you prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 next week on Starz, is Tariq St. Patrick going to find himself in more danger? Per the latest promo, it certainly seems like there are more hard decisions he is going to have to make.

This time around, some of them look to be tied very-much to Tariq’s own little sister Yaz. She’s been missing in action for a lot of this franchise, and now, she’s back … but also in danger.

Has someone kidnapped Yaz? The promo below makes it clear that there’s a ton of danger for the kid, and this leaves Tariq in a tough position. Not only does he need to figure out who is responsible, but also figure out where things go from here.

It’s early on in the season and yet, there are a TON of problems already. There is already an investigation ongoing into the death of Jabari Reynolds, and Tariq made things SO much worse for himself by answering the phone when he did at school. Now, they can circle in on this precise location. He’s going to be continuing to sell product and in a lot of ways, he has to — this is the only way to ensure that he can afford Davis and Saxe as the two work to supposedly track down Tasha. We don’t get the sense that she is coming back anytime soon, but this show be a big part of the story coming up regardless.

