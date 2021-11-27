Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 promo: Is Frank Reagan on a podcast?

Are you ready for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8? There is a new episode airing on CBS this coming Friday and of course, there will be a lot ahead for all of the Reagans!

For this sake of this article, though, let’s put the focus primarily on Frank Reagan. How can we not given what the promo below is setting up? Just from that alone, the assumption is that Tom Selleck’s character is going to be appearing on some sort of podcast, even though Garrett warns him not to do it.

Why should Frank want to avoid this? The simplest answer we can give there is the same one Garrett gives: It could be a setup. One of the great things about podcasts is that they are long-form interviews and you can share perspective you can’t in any other venue; however, the drawback to doing them is that you can easily be set up depending on the host’s intentions. It’s easy for them to put on this image of being your friend, only to eventually go the other way and trip you up. Basically, you have to be on your guard the whole time you’re doing something like this.

As for what Frank probably is interested in the format in the first place, we imagine that he sees this as a way to connect with the average New York. We know that he doesn’t love the idea of sitting up in some ivory tower, and he probably feels like this is the way to show everyday New Yorkers that he is a normal guy who cares a lot about the same things they do.

Will he be successful in these goals? We’ll have to wait and see! Technically, we don’t even know if he’s doing the podcast at all.

