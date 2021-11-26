Cobra Kai season 4: See Andrew Garfield react to cast messages (video)

We know that you won’t be seeing Cobra Kai season 4 premiere until the end of the year, but we’ve already got something fun to check out!

As it turns out, former Spider-Man and The Social Network star Andrew Garfield is just like all of us: He’s an enormous fan of the show. He recognizes how easy it is to be hooked, and also how difficult it is now to be stuck waiting for new episodes to arrive.

Luckily, Netflix has put together a fun little surprise for the actor to help tide him over — and also us all more excited for what is coming next! The video below features, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and many other cast members sending Andrew their best, while also hyping up what is coming up down the road. There’s such a genuine sweetness that comes with this video, especially when it comes to Garfield’s reaction. He basically claims that getting the video message is his version of Christmas, and we kinda want to see him make some sort of magical cameo in season 5 now. (Remember, all of season 4 has already been filmed.)

For those unaware, season 4 of Cobra Kai is going to feature Daniel and Johnny teaming up in order to stop John Kreese once and for all — there will probably be some growing pains that come along with this, and we tend to imagine that most of them will be hilarious.

