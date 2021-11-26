Better Call Saul season 6: A couple more BTS insights

We continue to be on the slow journey to the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere — it may be coming in 2022, but there is no clear date yet.

So with that in mind, how about we do our best to further set the stage with some behind-the-scenes glimpses of what’s going on? Early this week, show executive producer/frequent director Thomas Schnauz shared a couple more on Twitter, and you can see them at the bottom of this article. The series is very deep in production at this point, and odds are the crane is being used for either a scenic shot or some action-packed sequence that requires such a unique perspective. (The giant slate is made for people from above to see it and understand what is going on — it’s not just a novelty.)

Why aren’t we getting more behind-the-scenes photos with the cast? We obviously know that there’s an interest in that, but you have to remember that Better Call Saul tends to be extremely secretive with what they hand out in advance. Almost anything could be considered a spoiler in the right hands, especially since this fan base is so adept at analyzing anything and everything. We’re sure that we’ll learn more about how the final season is made after the fact.

For now, all we’re hoping for is that we could get some sort of premiere date by the end of this year; if not then, how about in early January? We’d like to see new episodes around by some point in the spring.

