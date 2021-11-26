Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 8 spoilers

Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Is the network going to take a risk and program on Black Friday?

Well, we won’t keep you waiting on an answer to that: They aren’t taking that sort of risk, and there is no new episode of the show tonight. Instead, we’ll be forced to wait until Friday, December 3 in order to see an installment titled “The Burning of the Sorrows.” There is a lot that needs to be unraveled coming up, and this should lead to shocking team-ups, emotional moments, and hopefully mysteries that keep you guessing.

While you prepare for season 3 episode 8, we suggest that you watch the promo below — or, go ahead and read the synopses for the next TWO episodes! They serve as a great way to ensure that you are up-to-date.

Season 3 episode 8, “The Burning of the Sorrows” – SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own. Also starring Scott Wolf. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#308). Original airdate 12/3/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 3 episode 9, “The Voices in the Forst” – SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#309). Original airdate 12/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While there is nothing in the latter synopsis that signals that this is the midseason finale, we have to go ahead and expect for it to be.

