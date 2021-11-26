Succession season 3: Greenpeace, Nicholas Braun play into Greg storyline

If you’re watching Succession season 3 at the moment, you’re probably aware of what’s going on with Cousin Greg and Greenpeace. The environmental organization is the recipient of a tremendous gift from Ewan, and that’s enough to make Nicholas Braun’s character upset … very upset. Basically, he’s trying to figure out a way to properly sue them, which turned him into some sort of deluded hero-figure at the recent political convention on the show.

Anytime you see a real-life company or charitable organization referenced on a show like this, one of the immediate reactions has to be wondering how they’re going to take it and/or fight back. In the case of Greenpeace, it seems like they and Braun both are having some fun with it.

If you look below, you can see first the official Twitter for Greenpeace UK using the storyline to get more attention around the organization and what they do — just in case Greg wants to change his mind. Meanwhile, Braun hilariously responded by saying that his character is “still gonna do it.” All of this is in good fun, and then led to Save the Children wondering if they are next. (Luckily, Braun told them that “the children are safe.”)

We do wonder how long this story will go for Greg, mostly because it’s a distraction from the real subject of import right now: The papers. They are still the smoking gun that could change everything in the battle between Logan Roy and his son Kendall.

What do you think about this interaction, and where do you imagine Succession season 3 is going to go from here?

Hey @nicholasbraun, we heard Cousin Greg wants to sue Greenpeace. Might want to take a look at this before he does 😉https://t.co/ZGZznMMNlL — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) November 23, 2021

still gonna do it https://t.co/ZWFUcFxPj5 — Nicholas Braun (@nicholasbraun) November 24, 2021

