Succession season 3 episode 7: How Alexander Skarsgard appears

Succession season 3 episode 7 is set to air this weekend on HBO! There’s a lot of exciting stuff to dive into here, but let’s begin by looking at things from a guest-star point of view. You are going to be seeing Alexander Skarsgard appear here!

We reported some time ago that the former True Blood and Big Little Lies star would be appearing coming up as Lukas, a tech guru with a lot of money and someone who could be very-much valuable to the future of Waystar Royco. What’s the problem? He may not be the biggest overall fan of Logan Roy. It could be cause of some of his past practices; or, it may just be because he doesn’t like him. No matter the reason, we think there’s some interesting stuff to dive into here.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some discussion on this past episode of the series. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates on the way and you don’t want to miss them.

For a few more details on where things are going from here, be sure to check out the full Succession season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

At Kendall’s lavish birthday bash, Shiv and Roman try to arrange a meeting with Lukas Matsson, a tech mogul who recently snubbed Logan.

So why are Shiv and Roman trying to use Kendall’s party for this? The simple answer is that this may be the only place that they can track this guy down. Also, he may decline a meeting with them on any other occasion, thinking that it’s some sort of ambush for Logan’s agenda — which, by and large, it looks like it is. We just hope he’s prepared with some counters for when things get heated.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 7?

Have any specific thoughts or theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







