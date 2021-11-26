Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Who’s coming back?

We’re only one episode into Power Book II: Ghost season 2 at the moment, and it already appears as though chaos is coming right around the corner.

Of course, all of this simply suggests that things are about to skyrocket once again, and we’ve got some more evidence now of what that will look like — and also who else could be getting involved.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode of the series.

In a new trailer that you can see over at the link here, there is evidence of a lot of big stuff coming around the bend. First and foremost, you’ve got the return of Tameika into the world. Tariq originally tried to play innocent with her when it comes to Ghost’s death and now, she’s looking at him with a whole-new set of doubts.

Meanwhile, Rashad Tate is someone else who will be interacting with Tariq in his own way, and we’ve got a good feeling already that he’s going to do what he can in order to make his presence felt. How their paths intersect remains to be seen, but we know that Tate is eyeing a run for Congress against a wealthy, prominent Democrat, and also someone who has ties to Tariq’s friend Brayden and his family.

Jabari’s murder is the real story that will hover over everything for most of the immediate future. How long is Tariq going to be able to withstand the attention that this puts on him, especially since he’s already made a big mistake?

What do you think is coming as we move into Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Does this new preview make you more excited for the future?

