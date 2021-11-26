New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 promo: See Max, Helen in London!

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 is not going to air until we get around to January and yet, we already have a good sense of what’s coming.

Curious to get some more insight on that? Then you don’t have to look any further than the promo below! In this, you can get a good sense of how Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe are creating a new life for themselves in London, where Luna joins them and it seems like they are very much excited for what the future holds. Sharpe notes that she’s worried as to whether or not Max will be happy there, mostly because of what he left behind. He says that because she is there, that’s the only happiness he’ll ever need. (We’re paraphrasing, but the emotion is still here.)

As for what’s going to happen long-term in London, we’re absolutely curious to learn more about that. These two characters seem to be gifted a brand-new life in the UK, but we can’t imagine the rest of the show existing in a way where these two are separate from the rest of the cast forever. We know that Max did have some pause over leaving New Amsterdam, so there is always something that could happen to inspire him to want to return. We know that Helen will be able to jump right into practicing medicine there, but will Max be able to handle some sort of wait? Is the adjustment going to be as easy as it seems?

We tend to think that we’ll continue to see New Amsterdam the hospital even amidst all the changes; while Floyd, Iggy, and Bloom were colleagues of these two, they were also friends, we imagine that there will be an interest in continuing to follow their stories on some level.

