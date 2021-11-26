Yellowstone season 4 episode 5: The biggest question about Jamie’s dad

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 5, it’s clear at this point that Jamie’s father is shady. While we can’t say that he is directly responsible for the attacks on John, Beth, and Kayce, he seems more than fine to push his son away from them.

Also, we know now that he spent time in prison with Riggins, the man responsible for facilitating the hit on those aforementioned characters. There’s something going on with Garrett Randall, and this upcoming episode should serve as a way to explore it. We imagine that Jamie will do some digging, while at the same time Beth could do the same from afar. Because of her job offer at Market Equities, she’s probably figured out that they’re not responsible for the attack; Caroline Warner doesn’t need to kill John since if she wanted to, there are other ways she could crush him.

When we think about Garrett and what we know about him, there are only a few things: He’s got a criminal history, he’s somewhat isolated, and he seems fine to help Jamie with his newly-purchased farm. Most of what we have at this point are questions, and the biggest one is rather simple: How does he have the money or the resources to pull something like this off? What is the source of a lot of his power? We’re hoping that this episode will serve as a great means to explore a lot of this and in the end, we’re excited to learn more of his backstory.

Of course, beyond all of this we do want to see this guy destroyed, if he is fully behind the attacks. Doing this won’t prove that easily; not only is there figuring out the right way to stop him, but the Duttons may want to ensure that Jamie is somehow okay with it. While they may not care immensely about him, his job carries with it weight. That could prove to be a threat to them down the road.

