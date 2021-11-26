Outlander season 6 video: See the new opening credits, new music

As you prepare for the premiere of Outlander season 6 on Sunday, March 6, it’s time for a longstanding tradition!

If you’ve watched the Starz drama from the get-go, one of the things that you’re probably aware of at this point is that every season has a new rendition of “The Skye Boat Song” in the opening credits. Last season’s choir-led version was probably the most polarizing, thought it made sense amidst the themes explored in The Fiery Cross.

As we prepare now for season 6 and an adaptation of A Breath of Snow and Ashes, we’re getting a performance that feels both grander and more intimate at the same time. The performance this time is more of a duet, with broader and more impactful instrumentation than what we saw in season 5. You could view this in a way as Jamie and Claire singing to each other, if you really wanted to; it does speak to the importance of commonality and relying on each other, which is going to be more important than ever in the new season.

What we can say right now is that season 6 will pick up in the aftermath of the devastating season 5 finale, and we have to imagine that there will be a lot of trauma Claire is still working herself through. Meanwhile, all of Fraser’s Ridge is currently existing amidst the shadow of the Revolutionary War, which is a powder keg at this point waiting to explode. This may be the shortest season yet at just eight episodes, but we have a good feeling that every single one of them will contain big swings and moments that make you wonder how everything can tie together.

While you enjoy season 6, remember that a season 7 has already been ordered at Starz — not only that, but it will start filming in the new year!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you think about the Outlander season 6 opening credits?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







