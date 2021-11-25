Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 7 spoilers

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are you ready to dive into season 5 episode 7 already? Rest assured, we’ve got plenty of information to dive into within this piece!

The first order of business, of course, is addressing the main elephant in the room: There is no new episode of the firefighter drama on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not a new episode on next week, either. What’s the reason behind this? Let’s just say that it has to do with today being Thanksgiving, and next week being a time when ABC probably does not want to compete with the Annie Live! musical event on NBC. Station 19 will be back on December 9 with “A House Is Not a Home,” a story about grieving, but then also determining the future of Pru. Also, can we get a little more of Andy back at her actual station … please?

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 7 synopsis:

“A House Is Not a Home” – Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family on this episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those wondering if this is the final episode of Station 19 for the calendar year, the simple answer is no. There’s another installment set for December 16, and this one will be themed around the holidays! After what we’ve seen this season, we could use a little bit of joy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5 episode 7?

Are you sad there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming up and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

