Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, Nov. 25?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see Law & Order: Organized Crime after the fact?

We feel like, in general, there’s always going to be depend for both of these episodes. That’s just a consequence of the greatness of this franchise. It’s got a dedicated audience, and we know that the hype is even greater for the next episodes because of the planned crossover. Not only are you going to see a lot of Benson and Stabler together, but these stories feature the return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. He’s one of the most notable franchise Big Bads in quite some time, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Barba of all people is going to represent him!

Alas, you won’t be able to see this crossover play out until Thursday, December 9. There are no new episodes tonight due to the Thanksgiving holiday, and next week, the lineup is preempted for the Annie Live! musical event. The promo below should help set the stage for what lies ahead; if that’s not enough on its own; we also have some newly-released synopses.

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 9, “People v. Richard Wheatley” – 12/09/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi tries Richard Wheatley for the murder of Kathy Stabler. Benson finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba agrees to take the case. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 9, “The Christmas Episode” – 12/09/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son. Wheatley considers his future. TV-14

We can’t quite place it, but there is something about the title of “The Christmas Episode” that is utterly terrifying. What in the world are the writers going to bring to the table from here?

Related – Check out some more insight when it comes to SVU

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 9?

What about Organized Crime? Share all of your thoughts on the matter below! After that, keep coming back for some other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







