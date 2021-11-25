Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 6 spoilers

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’ve got some information on that, plus also what the story ahead will be!

The natural place to begin here, though, is by sharing the news on the schedule: Unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight; beyond that, there is no installment the following week, either. What’s the reasoning behind this? This week, the James Spader drama is off the air because of the Thanksgiving holiday, which of course makes perfect sense. The week after, meanwhile, NBC is broadcasting their Annie Live! musical event.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below if you haven’t watched our most-recent episode review yet. After you do so, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we post previews, reviews, and a lot of other good stuff there! We don’t want you to miss any of it…

At the time of this writing, we’d go into The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 (titled “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.”) with the assumption that it is the final installment of the calendar year. It’s hard to ever know for sure, though, mostly because NBC barely promotes this show on the air anymore. We’re just basing this fall finale date on the fact that both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime are wrapping up their stories for the fall on the same night.

As for the story that is coming up, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

12/09/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Red conducts an investigation of his own. TV-14

No matter what Reddington’s “investigation” is, let’s just hope that it ends in a satisfactory way — or sets the stage for a rather thrilled next chapter of the season early next year! We know that new episodes will be resuming in early January.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







