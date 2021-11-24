CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale!

Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 9 next week? This is the biggest story yet for Hodges, and it’s clear that we are building towards a pretty dramatic conclusion! “Waiting in the Wings” is the penultimate episode this season, and whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over into the big finale.

To us, it’s clear that the trial of Hodges is going to be the most interesting part of what’s next; yet, the writers still aren’t abandoning the format they’ve established for most of the year. You’re going to see the case-of-the-week combined with the larger narrative, and we’ll have to wait and see if that changes for the finale.

For the time being, you should check out the full CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 9 synopsis for a few more details in general about where things are going from here:

“Waiting in the Wings” – The CSI team looks closely at the eccentric world of sideshows when a couple of performers are discovered burned in a pit. Also, Hodges mulls a plea deal as his criminal trial kicks off, while Max, Grissom and Sara search for evidence to exonerate him, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Dec. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is no official season 2 renewal yet for CSI: Vegas, even if we’d like there to be one. Want to help make that happen? Then we suggest that you continue to watch the show live! It’s the only way to ensure something like this happens, and the ratings are such right now that it remains very-much in bubble territory.

