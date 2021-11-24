Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 9 details

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? If you’re wondering about that, or wondering about the future, we can help on both fronts!

The first thing that we can do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no episode on the air tonight, and the same can be said for the other One Chicago programs as well. The reality here is that we’re inching ever closer to the fall finale, but it’s not airing until December 8. The title for the episode is “A Way Out,” and just on the basis of that alone, it’s clear what you can expect. We know that the FBI is after Voight over the death of Roy Walton, really to the point where they are threatening Halstead and making life REALLY difficult on him.

So what will Jay do? Is he actually going to sell out his boss? The two may have their differences, but there is still a shared history here — per the official Chicago PD season 9 episode 9 synopsis below, it does seem like they could be working together to some extent to resolve all this:

12/08/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize on a way out. After a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction. TV-14

Could this story be the end of the Roy Walton arc? We could make an argument that it is and the show will navigate in some other directions; even if that happens, though, we still tend to think that they will focus on some of the aftermath for some time. While there are a lot of layers to Chicago PD overall, we don’t think the writers can really look past everything that Voight has done over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







