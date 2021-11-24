Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? If you’re waiting for season 4 episode 8, we’ve got more information within this piece on what’s next.

So is all of that information good news? Unfortunately, the answer there is a clear “no.” Because today is the day before Thanksgiving (never a good time for TV ratings), the network is giving the ensemble drama the week off. A Million Little Things will return next week, and with an important episode titled “The Things We Keep Inside.” This is the final episode of the calendar year and from start to finish, we are expecting some big revelations. Take, for example, Maggie trying to deal with her stalker, or Regina asking Rome so pretty pointed questions when it comes to Cassandra.

You can get a small sense of what’s coming up in the promo below; we also suggest that you check out the A Million Little Things season 4 episode 8 synopsis to see the full picture:

Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend on this episode of “A Million Little Things” airing Wednesday, December 1st on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Should you expect a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this? We think the answer to this, meanwhile, needs to be “yes.” This is a show that lives and dies by the surprises, and we have a hard time thinking that they are going to be drifting away from that anytime soon.

