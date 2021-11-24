Saved by the Bell season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the season 2 debut today at Peacock, can you expect a Saved by the Bell season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? How can you help to ensure we get more in general? There are a lot of questions to dive into here!

First things first, though, let’s talk about where things stand at present: There is no format renewal just yet. Will that change over the rest of the year? That depends a lot on viewership. The streaming service announced a season 2 renewal early this year, so unless it’s a smash hit over the next few weeks, we wouldn’t be shocked if we’re waiting until 2022 in order to find out more. Never say never, though!

We do think that Peacock would probably want another season of this, given that it’s one of the most high-profile revivals/reboots that they have. They’re able to combine the nostalgia of the original with a new, fresh take, and that’s not an easy thing to achieve. The challenge with Saved by the Bell is likely going to be retention. While the streaming service does not release viewership numbers, we know that in general, revivals and reboots often dip in a second/third season as initial audience interest starts to wane a little bit. We’ve seen that happen a number of times and, in theory, it could happen here.

With all of this in mind, our recommendation for you is that if you love Saved by the Bell, check out the entire season! Not only that, but watch it from start to finish! The only way to ensure there is more is by showing Peacock that there will be an audience around for a season 3. That’s why finale viewership is in some ways more important than who checks out the premiere.

