Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Within this piece we’re happy to give you an answer to that — and also dive more into what the future holds!

First, let’s talk the schedule: As you might have guessed, there is no installment of the John Goodman series on the air tonight. The reasoning for that is pretty simple: This is the day before Thanksgiving! In other words, the network doesn’t want to tank their own ratings. A lot of people are either traveling or doing other things.

Luckily, this isn’t some super-long hiatus and there are more stories coming this year. That includes next week, when we’re going to be seeing an episode that is especially personal to Goodman’s Dan. After all, he will reflect on his past with Roseanne while also trying to determine the best path for his future.

Below, you can check out The Conners season 4 episode 8 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“Yard Sale, Phone Fail, And a College Betrayal” – As Louise starts to move into the Conner’s home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne when they were first married. However, he soon finds parting with the furniture – and old memories – harder than he thought it would be on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

While we’re happy that Dan has moved forward and is now with Louise, one of the strengths of The Conners comes courtesy of them continuing to acknowledge that Roseanne existed. If they forgot about her entirely, it would be a disservice to the family’s history and how we got to this point; it is also continuously important to separate the character from the person.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners

Where do you want to see the story go moving into The Conners season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







