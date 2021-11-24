NCIS season 19: Will there be any romantic subplot at all?

To date, it’s clear that there are a lot of things different about NCIS season 19 than what we had in season 18. The cast is obviously one example, but it’s far from the only one.

Where are the romantic subplots this season? We understand that NCIS by nature is not an altogether romantic show, but there have been a lot of lingering stories here over the years. Tony and Ziva is probably the most iconic one, but in recent years we had Bishop/Torres and Sloane/Gibbs pairings. Unfortunately, none of those pairings now exist on-screen with the show. Heck, Torres is the only character still around full-time! (We do think Gibbs will be back in some form … eventually.)

It’s very well possible that the producers of NCIS have decided at this point to be done with romance for a while; there is a concentrated effort right now to get back to the story-of-the-week plots that have been the show’s bread and butter for so many years.

Yet, down the road, shouldn’t there be an interest in offering something beyond the occasional McGee/Delilah story? We tend to think so, and the top candidate for a romance likely remains Jessica Knight. While original casting notices suggested that the character would be married to a stay-at-home dad, that has never been addressed on the show itself; with that in mind, it’s likely the writers went in a different direction and she is single on the show.

It’s certainly possible the writers will build towards a Torres/Knight pairing, mostly because that’s the most predictable option. They spend the most time together and, from what we’ve seen, they have at least a few things in common. Personally, though, we think there’s unlimited potential with Knight and Palmer. They come from different worlds and yet, they’ve had some great chemistry together. Based on the timeline of the show it feels like more than a year has passed since Jimmy lost his wife Breena; there’s no reason to rush something here, but we do think it would be nice to see him find someone again.

In the end, we’ll have to be patient — if there is any romance this season, it probably won’t be explored until the new year.

