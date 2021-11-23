NCIS season 19 episode 8 promo: An obvious cause of death

Following tonight’s repeat CBS unveiled a first look at NCIS season 19 episode 8 — and we have a better sense now of what “Peacekeeper” will look like.

Let’s start with the photo above, which is referenced further in the promo at the bottom of this article. This is where the murder victim was found and almost immediately, it’s clear as to what the cause of death is — how could it not be? The car was found outside a gun range, but why in the world was someone so desperate to unload this many bullets? It’s one of the things that feels a little strange about this story right away.

We also get the sense that this episode is going to do a lot to hone in on the subject of gun ownership in this country, especially when it comes to the over-the-top ways some manufacturers try to market their weapons. We imagine, as well, that there will be a look at legal loopholes and the complicated nature in which they are sold.

It’s true that a lot of this can be a hot-button topic, but we get the sense that NCIS is out to try and fit it within the show’s signature style as much as possible. You’ll get some pop-culture references and plenty of laughs wedged in here at various points.

