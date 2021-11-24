Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 spoilers: John, Kayce, and new arrivals

You may have heard already that Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Under a Blanket of Red” — want to get a few more details about the story?

To the surprise of no one, there are a number of different things that the episode will be juggling. Take, for starters, what you’ve seen in the promo including Jamie trying his absolute best to get information on his biological father. He knows now that Riggins has some sort of connection to him and with that, he’ll be visiting the guy behind bars.

So what else is happening beyond that? Take a look at the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 synopsis for some other details:

John and Kayce are forced to deal with some newcomers in town. Lloyd is in the doghouse with Rip, and finds purpose in teaching Carter. Jamie seeks information about his father.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we’re hoping that there will be a few opportunities to learn more about Riggins, or at the very least get confirmation that Garrett ordered the tack. While it may look as though that is the case right now, we wouldn’t say that there is 100% confirmation of anything other than they knew each other.

As for the “newcomers” in town, we know that one of them is Piper Perabo’s character of Summer — she is an activist who will be arriving with a very particular agenda. She’s a different sort of adversary to the Duttons than anyone that we’ve seen so far, and we don’t think she can be dealt with in conventional ways. She’s not out to steal the ranch, but instead is going to be looking at a number of livestock-related practices in general. Can she and the Duttons get on the same page?

