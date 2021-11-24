SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Close to Home’ details

In case you haven’t heard as of yet SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount+ this weekend, and we’ve already got a title for it! “Close to Home” is going to be one of the more emotional episodes of the season for David Boreanaz’s character of Jason Hayes and for good reason — he’ll be spending the bulk of the hour separate from his Bravo Team family after his TBI caused some significant flare-ups out in the field. It’s clear what his future is going to be at the moment.

Will episode 9 be when Jason learns more about his future? We hesitate to say that anything will be 100% solidified, but there is at least a chance a few more bits and pieces of news could start to surface. The official synopsis below doesn’t give too much away:

Jason seeks refuge at home while Ray leads Bravo Team on an op accompanying British forces. “Close to Home” premieres Sunday, November 28 exclusively on Paramount+.

The photo above is from this episode, and we do think that there is a certain level of pain that is present on Jason’s fate here. This is a guy who is very-much concerned over what his future will be, largely because he’s tried to walk away from field work before. We saw how that worked out. We know that Jessica Pare will be back as Mandy within this episode, and we hope that she could give Jason an added sense of perspective. She was away from the chaos for a little while, even though we did see her thrown right back in a little bit earlier on this season. Our hope is that there will be a few more appearances from her this season, but we’ve learned through watching this show over the years that nothing is altogether guaranteed.

