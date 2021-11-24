Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 7 episode 9 details

Is Chicago Med new tonight? We know that it’s the day before Thanksgiving, but are we having a chance to give thanks with more of this show? There’s of course a lot to dive into here!

So where should we begin? It feels right to start with the following news: There is no new episode tonight. Because it is Thanksgiving Eve, this is a precarious spot for networks to put new programming on the air. If they do it, they run a serious risk that a lot of viewers are not going to be around to watch.

We understand the medical drama being off today, but what may be a little more concerning to a lot of people is the fact that the show is off the air next week. What’s going on there is pretty simple, and the end result of NBC airing their annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center. You will see Chicago Med back with season 7 episode 9 on December 8, and the synopsis below gives you a little more of a sense of what to expect:

12/08/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The outcome of Will’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan to save a 4-month-old patient. Stevie and Vanessa both struggle to keep their secrets. Crockett and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant. TV-14

Just from reading that alone, you can get a good sense of what makes this a dramatically different season of the show. will is the only character mentioned in here who can be considered a main star a few years ago. Abrams is more of a recurring presence, while every other character joined over the course of the past few seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 9?

Are you sad that we’ll be waiting for what looks to be a Christmas episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







