Hannah season 4: Why isn’t it renewed at Amazon?

Following the debut of season 3 today, it feels like this is the right time to hand down the bad news: There won’t be a Hanna season 4.

Would it be fun to have more? In theory sure, but it also feels like it was the plan a while back to conclude the show at this point. This isn’t some last-minute decision over at Amazon and instead, it feels like we’re getting something that will serve as proper closure. Speaking via Entertainment Weekly previously, here is how writer/executive producer David Farr described the decision to tie up the show now:

“If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”

Of course, we always like to imagine that a show like this could have gone for a little bit longer. Yet, we do always appreciate writers being able to tie everything up of their own accord. There ultimately aren’t a lot of other shows that get this sort of opportunity so we’re always going to appreciate and applaud it when the opportunity arises.

The best thing that we can hope for moving forward now is that a number of other shows all collectively manage to take some of the DNA and spirit of Hanna and bring it over to some other projects. We do think that Amazon in general is happy to deliver on some action-based programming across the board. Think in terms of Jack Ryan, which is still set to air a couple of different seasons. They could also be adapting the video game Mass Effect to some extent, and we know there is an action focus to that.

