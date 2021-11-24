Hawkeye episode 3 air date, spoilers: Prepare for more Echo

After what you’re getting in the first two episodes of the season today, are you prepared for what’s coming in Hawkeye episode 3?

There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s just start with the release-date news. When are you actually going to see Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast back? Think in terms of one week from today. Episode 3 is going to give you more of what we’d describe as a charming superhero underdog story. Sure, Hawkeye is an Avenger and has been a part of a lot of crazy stuff over the years, but he’s also a guy without substantial super-powers and he’s rarely ever the first person you think of when it comes to an iconic MCU hero. This enables the show to have a little more of a low-key character-focused feel and in the end, we think this helps the show a lot.

We know that episode 3 will build on the dynamic between Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, but also work to integrate more Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo, a very important comic-book character who is already set to have her own spin-0ff!

In speaking more about this character’s role in Hawkeye, here is what executive producer Trinh Tran had to say to TVLine:

“I love her character in the comics, and I think she is such a cool, bada–, strong woman — and Alaqua definitely nailed it. She’s such a hard worker, and she really puts in all the efforts in order to create this amazing, incredible character who can stand against our heroes and be able to fight in such a cool way.

“I love the fact that she comes from a Deaf community as well. When we were casting Alaqua, it was really important that we stay true to the character in the comics and Alaqua was a Native American, and a deaf person, that knocked it out of the park for us.”

Expect to see more of Hawkeye throughout the holiday season — without a doubt, Disney+ has done a great job of spacing out their various Marvel releases.

