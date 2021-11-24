New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11: Will Max & Helen be gone?

As you prepare for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 early on in the new year, the primary question you have to ask is a big one all about Max and Helen. Are they really going to be gone from New Amsterdam the hospital? Are they actually starting off a new life in the UK?

We get why there’s a little uncertainty, given what Max said to Floyd in episode 10 and also the fact that we didn’t see either party get on an airplane. Yet, it does appear as though the two characters will be taking off to London and kicking off the next phase of their lives. Here is what executive producer David Schulner had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“Helen is the medical director of the clinic as part of the NHS, and Max is fully expecting to practice medicine in the UK once he gets his license … they followed each other, they followed their joy, and that’s going to reward them. A lot of our characters get punished in the finale for some of the more questionable choices they made, but Max and Sharpe follow their joy, and unfortunately, this took them away from New Amsterdam.”

We can’t speak as of yet to how permanent the Max/Helen part of the equation is going to be, but we imagine that the two being in the UK will offer us a chance to explore further the difference between the US and UK health-care systems. It could open a lot of eyes to some of the problems that exist here stateside, and that could very well be the intention of the writers in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11?

Are you excited to see new adventures for Max and Helen elsewhere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







