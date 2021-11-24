Queens season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Who Shot Ya’

Following tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want to know the Queens season 1 episode 7 return date on ABC. When could it be? Rest assured that we’ve got more information on that within, plus a few more details on what lies ahead.

So where should we begin? Well, for starters, we should kick things off with the bad news: There is no new installment next week. The network is going to make you wait a little while to see the story back on the air — for now, the return date is set for Tuesday, December 7. The title itself should make you intrigued, though — “Who Shot Ya.” Isn’t that going to be a big mystery, if we are meant to take that literally?

For a few more details now, be sure to take a look at the Queens season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Who Shot Ya” – Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, DEC. 07 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Musical performance “Vanilla Sky” performed by Naturi Naughton and Wyclef Jean.

Just from reading all of this alone it’s clear that there are going to be some crazy stories coming within the world of Queens itself. From the outside, though, the #1 story should just remain whether or not the ratings get any better. The show is still struggling to find viewers even after a pretty solid opening act in The Bachelorette. Unless it can find a way to turn things around soon, we fear that this show is going to be another casualty of this Tuesday-night timeslot that has killed MANY ABC programs over the years.

