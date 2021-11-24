The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Michelle Young hometown dates!

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 7, we’ve made it to the most important part of the season: Michelle Young’s hometown dates! There are now only four guys left until the end of the season, and of course that means a lot of drama at just about every turn.

So who are the guys moving forward? Think in terms of Joe, Nayte, Rodney, and Brandon. We don’t mean this as an insult to anyone left, but it really feels like it’s Nayve versus everyone else at this point. Clearly, he’s been the favorite from the very beginning, even if we do think that Brandon moved up a couple of rungs tonight. (Did anyone else feel like the episode was somewhat rushed to get to hometown dates?)

If you’ve watched this episode of the franchise over the years, then you’re probably aware of just how crazy and intense things can be. We’ve seen, time and time again, major things change during hometowns. Families have an impact, and it also creates a different vibe. This is the first time in a long time since we’ve actually seen proper hometowns; isn’t it going to be fun to see this happen?

The most dramatic moment of the preview comes courtesy of someone’s father, who says that their son is “not there yet” when it comes to an engagement.

One thing we do like about the remaining four guys in general is that they’re all very different and have a variety of personalities. Nayte, for example, is by far the most confident of the group, Rodney is hilarious, Brandon is heartfelt, and Joe is soft-spoken. He may fit the easiest into Michelle’s life since both of them are from Minnesota, but sometimes love isn’t meant to be easy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







