The Resident season 5: Will Conrad and Marion become a thing?

Tonight on The Resident season 5, the show opened up for the first time the door to Conrad Hawkins finding love after losing Nic. We wouldn’t say that it’s open wide, but it’s something the character is considering perhaps more than ever before.

So who could he be pursuing love with at the moment? Early signs point towards Marion, who has done a great job of teaching and looking after Gigi at the hospital. She hasn’t relentlessly pursued him in the way some of the nurses have, and has instead focused her attention on being there for his daughter. Conrad likely appreciates that about her, and she’s always shown herself to be friendly and kind.

Yet, does all of this make her the right person for him now? We don’t think that we’d go that far as of yet. We don’t know if Conrad ends up with the very first person he goes out with after losing Nic; this could take a lot of time and honestly, it should. Sure, years have passed since the death of Emily VanCamp’s character in the timeline of the show, but it hasn’t even been a couple of months for us as a viewer! We need to go through our own process here.

We do think it’s fair to guess that Marion is at least going to be a part of the next few episodes and in all honesty, it’d be a bummer if she wasn’t. We do like the character from what we’ve seen so far, but this should come about over time for all of us watching at home. Think of it as a process, a marathon as opposed to a sprint.

