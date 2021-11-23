The Resident season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Last before fall finale

There are a couple of things worth noting before we get into The Resident season 5 episode 9, but let’s start with this: The fall finale is almost here! That episode is going to come in early December, so the events of episode 9 next week will play a big part in setting the stage.

Following the big time jump we’ve already learned a number of big things about these characters. Conrad, for example, has found another place for himself around Chastain. Meanwhile, we’ve also had an opportunity to see Kit and Bell build something and also see Devon show more of what he’s learned after starting out in the place he did back in the series premiere.

Now, we just have to brace ourselves for some of the most difficult patients yet. Take, for example, who is falling on hard times, and another who doesn’t seem to understand what the best overall path forward for them is going to be.

To get a few more details right away, we suggest that you check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

Conrad takes Trevor under his wing to care for a patient whose good luck seems to have run out. Leela struggles when given the decision to take full responsibility of her indecisive patient’s life and The Raptor continues to try to figure out a care plan for his mother. Meanwhile, both Devon and Kit are stretched far too thin trying to balance everything on their plates in the all-new “He’d Really Like to Put in a Central Line” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-509) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

