New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s fall finale, it makes sense to want the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 return date over at NBC? Have no fear — we’ve got some more news on that within this article!

So where should things start off here? We suppose it’s by going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment for at least a little while. Luckily, the network isn’t making you wait TOO long to get back into things, as there is another episode coming on Tuesday, January 4, following the season 6 premiere of This Is Us.

For everyone out there wondering why New Amsterdam is getting so many episodes early on in the season, a good bit of that has to do with the Olympics coming in February. Because the network knows that it’s going to have to take much of its programming off the air for a few weeks then, they are front-loading a lot of their schedule.

It’s still too early to know what’s going to be coming up next in terms of specific stories but know this: We are going to have a chance to see another season after the fact here! NBC showed the Ryan Eggold drama a lot of faith from the very beginning and determined that it was poised to stay around for a good while. (The ratings for season 4 aren’t exactly fantastic, but we tend to think that expectations aren’t too high in an era where a lot of people aren’t watching things live anymore.)

It goes without saying that there will be a lot of medical cases and important stories when we get back to the hospital; beyond just this, though, everything else is firmly up in the air.

