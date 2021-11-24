Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam, Helen after fall finale?

Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam, and is her character of Helen Sharpe actually gone after the season 5 fall finale?

For most of the season so far, the status of Sharpe has been a concern — we know that she wants to be in London, and that she and Max are ready to start their future there. It’s something that matters to her tremendously, as does Ryan Eggold’s character.

We do have a number of hang-ups about Max’s future, mostly because he’s had a longstanding tendency to put his career above any personal relationships that he has. However, we’ve been a little more steadfast that Sharpe will end up leaving tonight. That’s no guarantee that she will, but we entered the fall finale with the expectation that it would happen.

Of course, even if it does, you also have to remember that this is no 100% guarantee that Freeman is leaving. It may just mean that she is away from the hospital for a bit. The only concern we have with this fall finale is simply that we’ve seen a lot of cast members leave shows over the past few years, with the rigors of shooting during a global pandemic being one of the principal reasons. The hours are long and beyond just that, many of these people have been forced to be away from home for lengthy periods of time. Working in TV can be tough, but this has really brought things to yet another level.

