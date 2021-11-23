Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 8 spoilers

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Are we about to see another huge episode on the air immediately? Let’s get into that.

So where do we kick things off here? Well, we don’t want to beat around the bush — let’s just go ahead and share the bad news. There is no new installment tonight, which is a little bit weird given that there is an episode of The Resident coming on just the hour before. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Tuesday, November 30 to see Our Kind of People arrive, and there are a couple of episodes that will close out the show’s 2021 run.

Are you curious to get a few more details all about these stories? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopses below…

Season 1 episode 8 – Angela holds a “sistervention” for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy’s birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay, and Nikki and Nate attempt to bond. Then, Tyrique’s jealousy grows as Angela gets closer to Nate in the all-new “Sistervention… ” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Season 1 episode 9 – Leah and Teddy deliver devastating news to Angela. Meanwhile, Piggy confesses some of the secrets from her past to Angela and a confrontation leads to Raymond’s life changing. Then, Angela takes steps to secure her and Eve’s Crown’s future in the all-new “Twice as Hard, Twice as Good” fall finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If all of this wasn’t enough for you, go ahead and check out the promo! This will give you a better sense as to where the story goes from here.

