Riverdale season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for … the Devil?

Want to learn a little more about Riverdale season 6 episode 3 and what’s coming up next? Let’s just say that things are going to be weird … very weird.

Yet, we know that this was very much strange before, but we’ve come to see at this point that the writers have no issue taking things to new heights. Things are going to get wicked in “Mr. Cypher,” and it is all due to a mysterious figure who will be turning up at some point. For a few more details, be sure to check out the official Riverdale season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

THE DEVIL COMES TO TOWN – After being visited by a mysterious figure who arrives in Rivervale, the gang find themselves faced with unexpected ultimatums. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#603). Original airdate 11/30/2021.

So where’s Sabrina? We know that a lot of people have been eager to see Kiernan Shipka on the show for the first time. It is going to happen, but not until we get around to episode 4 in December. The earliest thing we can say is possible here is that there could be some sort of tease at the end of episode 3, but we wouldn’t count on it.

For those wondering as to how in the world Sabrina could be appearing in Rivervale, just remember that this is an alternate reality. We don’t think that anything you see in this episode necessarily negates what happens at the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Just enjoy the next few episodes for what they are and after we get into 2022, we could see the story of the show in earnest return.

