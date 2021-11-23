Where is Archie on Riverdale season 6? Is KJ Apa leaving the show?

Where is Archie on tonight’s Riverdale season 6 episode, and is it really possible that KJ Apa is leaving the show outright?

Well, let’s start by answering the first question: Archie is dead. Or, to be specific, “Rivervale” Archie is dead. The most important thing to remember right now is that the entirety of this five-episode crossover event is set within an alternate reality. What is happening here does not equate to what is going on in the actual show’s canon universe. Does that mean that there are no consequences? We have to see on that, but it does feel by and large like this entire event was a construct of Riverdale wanting to find a way to dip their toes into the supernatural world.

Also, the scripts for these first five episodes may have been written in a way to allow Apa to spend some time at home with his newborn baby. We’d be shocked if he has a huge part in the next few episodes, but we’d be even more shocked if he is gone when the second part of season 6 airs in 2022. What is Riverdale without Archie? We’ve heard nothing to suggest that Apa is leaving the show in the long-term, so we’ll keep crossing our fingers and hoping to see him again.

For the time being, just prepare to enjoy all of the genre-bending strangeness of the next several episodes. Also, here is what to expect outright in episode 2:

THE HAUNTING OF RIVERVALE – A vengeful spirit from folklore, La Llorona arrives in Rivervale to terrorize the rainy town. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves in the specter’s path and must seek Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to protect the children in Rivervale, including Baby Anthony. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), along with Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton), experience their own hauntings that begin to put a strain on their respective relationships. Drew Ray Tanner and Casey Cott also star. This episode was written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg and directed by Gabriel Correa (#602). Original airdate 11/23/2021.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale

Do you think that KJ Apa could be leaving Riverdale for good coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







