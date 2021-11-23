The Flash season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Javicia Leslie, more appear!

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 3, you’re going to have arguably the biggest crossover event in “Armageddon” yet. Not only is Black Lightning going to be back after turning up on tonight’s installment, but there are some other familiar faces turning up, as well: Take Batwoman, Alex Danvers, and also Ryan Choi.

Because of the pandemic, it’s been a little bit harder to do a number of these big events over the years. This event is exciting for that very reason, and because Barry Allen does have a villain in Despero who is truly a test for him on many levels. Given that Barry himself is faster than ever, you need more threats to emerge to better raise the stakes. This is precisely some of what we’re getting here.

Below, you can check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803). Original airdate 11/30/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Just in case there wasn’t enough danger within this episode, note that things are about to get so much worse. In episode 4, Eobard Thawne is going to return to the mix, and you’re going to have a chance to see someone else in Damien Darhk thrown in, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 8 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss some of those. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







