Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 spoilers: Alex Kingston returns!

When Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 returns on CBS come December 10, it’s going to feature a blast from the past. Alex Kingston is back on the show! We haven’t seen the Doctor Who actress on the show in over five and a half years as Sloane Thompson, so consider her return a gift to a lot of eagle-eyed fans out there.

So what brings her character back? Frank’s going to need Sloane’s assistance to take on a city-wide attack on the NYPD. It’s one that involves a direct result on police resources, and also technological know-how that is beyond his area of expertise. One of the other things that is interesting about this story is that at some point, it could also loop in Danny and Baez. We’re always going to celebrate episodes that allow a number of characters to work together, and this one thankfully will fit the bill. (There was some confusion, partially created by CBS, about this episode’s title; we are pleased to confirm now that it is “Firewall.”)

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Firewall” – Frank enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyber-attack on the NYPD that forces Danny and Baez to release an evasive suspect. Also, Baez questions her place within the NYPD; Eddie is torn over a workplace dilemma; and Jamie wrestles with a family secret, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Alex Kingston returns as Sloane Thompson, Frank’s friend and a former Commander of the City of London Police.

Is this going to be the final episode of 2021 for the show? Given that there’s no new episode on December 17, that is likely going to be the case.

